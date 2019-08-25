Johnston Asset Management Has Lifted Its Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position; Quidel (QDEL) Sentiment Is 1.42

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 18,877 shares as Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG)’s stock rose 10.51%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 634,266 shares with $25.92M value, up from 615,389 last quarter. Koninklijke Philips N V now has $41.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 974,047 shares traded or 58.05% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE (TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.05 PER SHARE); 14/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING DEAL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 08/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – EXPANDS ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF NIGHTBALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Breathe the Difference With Philips’ New Range of Air Purifiers; 26/04/2018 – SCOPIA BOOSTS SHORT POSITION IN PHILIPS LIGHTING TO 2.21%; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DELIVERED EUR 100 MLN OF NET CUMULATIVE SYNERGY SAVINGS IN QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – Chris White to Head Philips Lighting Americas; 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Shareholders Approve Name Change to Signify NV; 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDERS APPROVES CO NAME CHANGE TO SIGNIFY

Quidel Corp (QDEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 84 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 59 decreased and sold their equity positions in Quidel Corp. The funds in our database reported: 35.42 million shares, up from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Quidel Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 46 Increased: 49 New Position: 35.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 26.52% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation for 1.90 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 5.47 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 180,399 shares. The Vermont-based Birchview Capital Lp has invested 1.93% in the stock. Gagnon Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 116,639 shares.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 36.37 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

