Johnston Asset Management Has Lifted Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding by $1.06 Million; Stock Rose; As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Shares Rose, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 147.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 25,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,405 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 17,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.69 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $169.86. About 200,523 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,330 shares to 533,123 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,530 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 450,993 shares. Quantbot Tech L P, a New York-based fund reported 3,150 shares. 1.56 million were accumulated by Northern Trust. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 125,018 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 30,802 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 191,070 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 1.75 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 671,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability holds 7.83M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Luminus Management Limited Liability Com reported 4.48 million shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tci Wealth reported 46 shares stake. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.8% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 4,572 shares to 35,295 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 57,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,006 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.