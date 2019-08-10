Johnston Asset Management Has Lifted Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Discovery Capital Management Llc

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.98. About 588,948 shares traded or 48.88% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opera Ltd by 130,190 shares to 444,810 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,448 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

