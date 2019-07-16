Johnston Asset Management Has Increased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stake by $3.58 Million as Shares Rose; Eii Capital Management Stake in Duke Realty (DRE) Trimmed by $534,210

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 539,322 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 17,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,234 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 66,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.14M shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.07% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Quantitative Systematic Strategies accumulated 114,469 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 6.33 million shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 2,486 shares. Aew Cap Mgmt LP owns 4.20 million shares or 3.66% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn holds 0.05% or 12,127 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 43,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 58,399 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Management stated it has 16,270 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.41% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 1.13M shares. Hartford Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bennicas And Assoc Inc holds 12,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 217,473 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. Anthony Nicholas C. sold $288,869 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.80 million for 23.51 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 36,871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 614,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 80,640 are held by Citadel Ltd Com. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0% or 487,701 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Parkside Comml Bank Trust has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 2,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 11,110 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,143 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 710,077 shares. Frontier Mngmt Company Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 87,591 shares in its portfolio. Cap has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 735 shares.

