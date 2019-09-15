Johnston Asset Management Has Increased Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position; TAKEAWAY.COM NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (TKAYF) Shorts Down By 19.14%

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 46.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 10,770 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 33,710 shares with $4.81M value, up from 22,940 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $7.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 330,700 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M

TAKEAWAY.COM NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:TKAYF) had a decrease of 19.14% in short interest. TKAYF’s SI was 589,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.14% from 729,200 shares previously. It closed at $67.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $14200 lowest target. $168.25’s average target is 28.03% above currents $131.41 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Monday, March 18 report. Mizuho maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Wednesday, May 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $20800 target. SunTrust initiated the shares of JAZZ in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 21.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 686,425 shares to 10.46M valued at $227.12M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 18,660 shares and now owns 336,367 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company owns 12,690 shares. Brown Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,698 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt invested 0.22% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Old Natl Bank & Trust In holds 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 1,658 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 290,284 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Management Us holds 0.35% or 228,543 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership has 105,484 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 176,957 are owned by Waddell & Reed Financial. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 203,501 shares. 21,674 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Company. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,930 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% stake.

