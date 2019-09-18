Johnston Asset Management Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $7.20 Million; 3 Analysts Bullish JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)

Among 4 analysts covering JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. JD Sports Fashion PLC has GBX 800 highest and GBX 580 lowest target. GBX 764’s average target is 7.12% above currents GBX 713.2 stock price. JD Sports Fashion PLC had 23 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, July 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Peel Hunt. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17. Berenberg maintained JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, September 12. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 790 target in Friday, September 13 report. Berenberg maintained JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 700 target. See JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) latest ratings:

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. The company has market cap of 6.94 billion GBP. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor divisions. It has a 26.91 P/E ratio. The firm retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.04% above currents $137.27 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $125 target. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.