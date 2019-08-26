Johnston Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $918,490; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Valuation Rose, Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Cut Its Stake by $29.62 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 98.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 168,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1,757 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 170,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.29M shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 17,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 533,123 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78M, down from 550,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,551 shares to 48,047 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

