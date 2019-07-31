Johnston Asset Management Has Decreased Its Albemarle (ALB) Stake as Valuation Declined; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Colgate (CL) by $10.25 Million as Shares Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 150,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44M, up from 935,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 5.06M shares traded or 57.30% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 3,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,702 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, down from 192,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 1.34M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 80,934 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Comm has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.02% or 21,945 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 65 shares. Iridian Asset Lc Ct invested in 1.42 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0.01% or 5,250 shares. Charles Schwab invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Wills Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 0.38% stake. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 110,391 shares. Cleararc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 2,569 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 1.49M shares. 9,287 were reported by Bbva Compass Bancshares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.11% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Motco invested in 0.4% or 49,110 shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 6.60 million shares to 21.13M shares, valued at $242.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $149.41 million for 12.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company holds 13,027 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,911 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt holds 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 7,515 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.27% or 20,923 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 0.56% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tanaka Capital Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Dearborn Partners Limited has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,322 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Natixis Advsr LP owns 0.45% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 752,483 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 6,900 shares. Bb&T holds 0.34% or 274,086 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas owns 67,492 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).