Johnston Asset Management Has Decreased By $918,490 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Zedge Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) SI Decreased By 9.63%

Zedge Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) had a decrease of 9.63% in short interest. ZDGE’s SI was 12,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.63% from 13,500 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Zedge Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)’s short sellers to cover ZDGE’s short positions. The SI to Zedge Inc Class B’s float is 0.16%. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 22,920 shares traded or 104.19% up from the average. Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) has declined 47.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ZDGE News: 27/03/2018 – Zedge Premium: A Marketplace for Artists Created by Artists; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zedge Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZDGE); 13/03/2018 – ZEDGE INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02; 13/03/2018 Zedge 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 17,330 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 533,123 shares with $28.78M value, down from 550,453 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $248.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 7,150 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Company Ltd Llc owns 63,646 shares. Fagan Assoc holds 2.6% or 112,514 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 13,554 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monroe Bankshares & Tru Mi holds 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5,810 shares. Altfest L J & Co holds 10,651 shares. Menlo Advisors stated it has 138,953 shares or 5.34% of all its holdings. Colrain Ltd Liability Company owns 54,028 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Caprock Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 83,861 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 67,721 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated owns 34,778 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,985 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Com has 7,976 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Zedge, Inc. provides content distribution platforms through its smartphones worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.14 million. The companyÂ’s platform enables clients to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, and notification sounds. It currently has negative earnings.