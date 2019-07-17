Johnston Asset Management Has Cut Position in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $503,605 as Share Price Declined; Voloridge Investment Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped by $48.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 10,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 466,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, down from 477,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 100,058 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 229.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 411,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.62 million, up from 178,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 6.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.67M for 24.52 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,181 are owned by Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 21,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11,567 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,755 are owned by Private Trust Na. Huntington Retail Bank owns 1,888 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. 942 were reported by Optimum Invest Advsr. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 53,349 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 12,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Communications Ma has invested 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Proshare Advisors Limited Co invested in 16,347 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 89,988 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 2.28 million shares.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Hikes ’18 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 13, 2019 : HLT, TEVA, GPN, CBRE, GOLD, TECK, CVE, IPG, GLPI, BKI, DISH, FLIR – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 16,464 shares to 45,921 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 17,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,294 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Lc holds 504,921 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 12,721 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 9.89M shares. Moreover, Westwood Mngmt Corp Il has 7.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 496,200 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 1.93M shares or 1.99% of the stock. M owns 45,206 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability holds 1.18% or 29,490 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd stated it has 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bar Harbor Ser invested in 138,723 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,005 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 840,093 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,681 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,075 are held by Fernwood Investment Limited Liability.