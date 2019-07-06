Johnston Asset Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined, North Star Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 6,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,006 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 957,793 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 12,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.53 million, down from 500,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 18,398 shares to 4,880 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,981 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Dragon(Cl End) (TDF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diker Ltd Liability Company reported 0.96% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Virtu Fin Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9,915 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 110,604 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 2.63% or 3.02 million shares. Garde Capital has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,892 shares. Cordasco Finance Network, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 155 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,391 shares. Fmr Lc reported 1.99 million shares. National Pension stated it has 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,276 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 39,428 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bb&T Corp holds 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 21,913 shares. National Asset Mgmt invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Haverford Tru reported 463,021 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).