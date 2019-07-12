Johnston Asset Management Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Blackbaud (BLKB) Sentiment Is 1.23

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 102 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 83 decreased and sold positions in Blackbaud Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 49.62 million shares, down from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 64 Increased: 67 New Position: 35.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 8,166 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 222,177 shares with $52.31M value, down from 230,343 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $285.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $277.71. About 843,665 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd stated it has 1,959 shares. Hl Fincl Lc holds 0.06% or 16,649 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.56% or 47,700 shares. Washington Trust Bank invested in 9,988 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 48,792 shares. Edmp holds 1,600 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assocs has 1.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,738 shares. 10 has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pacific Global Invest Mngmt Communication accumulated 17,825 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services, a West Virginia-based fund reported 2,335 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Lc invested in 0.04% or 331 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 1.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 0.24% or 661,838 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $259 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Stephens maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $30000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. McLaughlin Edward Grunde had sold 20,269 shares worth $4.04 million.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.87B for 38.15 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,740 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 3.21% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.44% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 40.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $13.82 million for 75.89 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity.

