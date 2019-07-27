Johnston Asset Management Has Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Peapack Gladstone Financial Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 11.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 1,801 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 17,837 shares with $4.88 million value, up from 16,036 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $114.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 8.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 27,625 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 296,066 shares with $56.65M value, down from 323,691 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $21000 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $300 target. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $305 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 1,734 shares to 10,199 valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,966 shares and now owns 144,713 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 6,000 shares. North Star Invest holds 0.11% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. 245,266 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma. Cap Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 2,244 shares. 2.23 million are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Baxter Bros owns 29,600 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 4,504 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wheatland holds 0.94% or 4,500 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 2,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Adage Partners Limited Company stated it has 480,024 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Salem Counselors has 510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colony Group Inc Limited Company invested in 4,078 shares or 0.05% of the stock.