Johnston Asset Management Has Cut Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Coatue Management Has Trimmed Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 79,457 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.65M shares with $167.33M value, down from 1.73M last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.19. About 654,177 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 8.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 30,930 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 346,800 shares with $57.34M value, down from 377,730 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $69.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.7. About 497,746 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Com reported 278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc invested in 1.19M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 60,453 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 142 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 45,423 shares. Stanley accumulated 56,691 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Wedgewood owns 272,032 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation has 977,855 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 836,750 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 16.75M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 776,941 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3.70M shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has 1.24% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 127,035 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.89’s average target is 10.90% above currents $98.19 stock price. Electronic Arts had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11100 target in Monday, July 22 report.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 38.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc increased Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) stake by 16,812 shares to 23,829 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Okta Inc stake by 711,032 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc holds 129,067 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv holds 5,620 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 177 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Associated Banc holds 0.12% or 13,394 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt holds 0.66% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 60,281 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested in 12,194 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lipe & Dalton reported 409 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 91,226 were reported by Cambridge. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,940 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 505 shares. 2,557 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,834 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 8,519 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.78% above currents $160.7 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17400 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.