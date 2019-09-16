A& W REV ROYALTIES INCOME FUND UNIT (OTCMKTS:AWRRF) had a decrease of 90.91% in short interest. AWRRF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 90.91% from 1,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for A& W REV ROYALTIES INCOME FUND UNIT (OTCMKTS:AWRRF)’s short sellers to cover AWRRF’s short positions. It closed at $28.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 13,390 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 204,956 shares with $60.39 million value, down from 218,346 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $136.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $280.86. About 831,471 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc., which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The company has market cap of $387.42 million. A&W Trade Marks Inc. licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. It has a 20.94 P/E ratio. As of February 05, 2019, the firm had 934 A&W restaurants.

Among 9 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.67’s average target is 12.75% above currents $280.86 stock price. Adobe had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. Stephens upgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.16 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.