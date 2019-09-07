Johnston Asset Management Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $781,875; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Cut by $5.35 Million Its Position

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 175,379 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52M, down from 181,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 109,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 81 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 109,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 1.98 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares to 11.14 million shares, valued at $251.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 9,335 shares to 11,496 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 99,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Itt Inc.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $375.65 million for 9.86 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.