Johnston Asset Management Cut Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position by $902,400; As 3M (MMM) Valuation Declined, Orleans Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $416,691

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 205,097 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.07 million, down from 211,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 31,074 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $171.3. About 184,406 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.53 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,825 shares to 35,720 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank holds 26,028 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 250 shares. Kopp Inv Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Patten Gru holds 1.52% or 17,013 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,463 shares. 883,117 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement. Cibc Markets invested in 0.33% or 196,826 shares. Lau Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,649 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 250,398 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 2.18 million shares stake. Brouwer And Janachowski Lc holds 1,092 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company holds 1,077 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0.32% or 9,782 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 5,191 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset accumulated 0% or 37,055 shares. Westpac Corp holds 5,837 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 13,724 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Advsrs has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 34 are owned by Ftb Advisors. Merian Invsts (Uk) holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 580,893 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). American invested in 0.02% or 34,766 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Com has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3,035 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.05% or 8,096 shares in its portfolio. Counsel Limited Liability Company has 3.25% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 313,545 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 292,163 shares. Clearbridge Invests has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 414,945 shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.67 million for 23.46 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.08 million activity.