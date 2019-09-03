Johnston Asset Management Cut Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $389,096; Market Valuation Declined; Clearbridge Investments Has Boosted Cbs New (CBS) Position by $1.29 Million

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 2,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 182,025 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79 million, down from 184,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 915,666 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.65 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 4.48 million shares traded or 52.61% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%; 27/03/2018 – BOSTON TO LET NUTONOMY, OPTIMUS RESUME SELF-DRIVING TESTS: CBS; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS CEO LESLIE MOONVES FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $69.3 MLN VS $69.6 MLN IN FY 2016 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.5 PTS AFTER +10.9 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3; 17/05/2018 – CBS – BOARD , IN A UNANIMOUS VOTE OF DIRECTORS NOT AFFILIATED WITH NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS, INC DECLARED PRO RATA DIVIDEND; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $302.13M for 15.87 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

