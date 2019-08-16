Johnston Asset Management Cut Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $557,830; Great Lakes Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Ps Business Parks Ca (PSB) by $4.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 6,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 289,647 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.38 million, down from 295,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc Ca (PSB) by 77.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 27,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 8,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 35,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.2. About 90,894 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,990 shares to 64,840 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 18,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean reported 189 shares stake. Stock Yards Comml Bank And Tru Communication holds 2,467 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3.86 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability. Duff Phelps Inv Management owns 14,325 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sabal Trust Company reported 306,562 shares. Haverford Tru Co reported 726,287 shares. 25,323 are held by National Bank Of Hawaii. Washington Bankshares, a Washington-based fund reported 86,187 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has 256,209 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.3% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 3,727 are owned by Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.8% or 44,306 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors stated it has 4,176 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.03 million shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) PT Raised to $111 at Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage: When You Need A Little More Room – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Overlook PS Business Parks – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Public Storage Announces the Appointment of a New Director – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. PSB’s profit will be $47.18M for 25.32 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,531 shares. Assetmark owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,732 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 89,418 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Quantum Cap has 1,548 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Co stated it has 78,569 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 8,804 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp invested in 0.02% or 164,594 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 3.53 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 12,350 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 39,139 shares to 328,834 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) by 186,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).