Johnston Asset Management Cut F M C (FMC) Stake by $535,040; Valuation Rose; Globant S A Com (GLOB) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 7,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 243,346 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, down from 250,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 745,857 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 731,529 shares traded or 78.21% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares to 11.14 million shares, valued at $251.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cardinal Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ct stated it has 2.11% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Franklin stated it has 16,241 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 39 shares. Macquarie Gp invested in 1,900 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 5,006 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 581 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 0% or 1,289 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 21,453 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 115,416 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 25,652 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Co reported 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 354,681 shares to 811,500 shares, valued at $19.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Opera Ltd.