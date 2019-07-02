Johnston Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS); Old Dominion Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Align Technology (ALGN)

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 1.18M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 169.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 3,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270.9. About 786,162 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 2.82% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 90,252 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma stated it has 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 18,156 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Horan Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ithaka Gru Limited Liability Company holds 41,805 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cleararc Inc holds 0.09% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,759 shares. Motley Fool Asset has 82,741 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 120,909 shares. Bares Management, Texas-based fund reported 105,650 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares to 290,370 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,510 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why General Electric, Align Technology, and Barnes & Noble Education Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, SIVB, ALGN – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,560 shares to 377,730 shares, valued at $60.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,747 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Becomes Oversold (KTOS) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting KTOS Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flying Aircraft Carriers Could Be Here Sooner Than You Think – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 27, 2019.