Johnston Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN); Knott David M Boosted Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $640,000 as Market Value Declined

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 3.68M shares traded or 51.87% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18M, up from 14.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 4.45 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,400 shares to 205,097 shares, valued at $29.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 7,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,320 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Glob Ltd Com reported 1.25 million shares. Ftb Advsrs invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 2.06 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.04% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.15% stake. Diversified Trust holds 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 48,410 shares. 478,639 are held by Stifel. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 67,625 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 800 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.03% or 67,721 shares. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 10,029 shares. Optimum Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,725 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 24,790 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 6,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Duff Phelps Mngmt Company has 0.94% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 1.91 million shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. $513,259 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares were bought by Peiffer Garry L.. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares were bought by SANDMAN DAN D.