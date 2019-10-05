Johnston Asset Management Boosted Stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH); Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Cohen Klingenstein Has Increased by $3.70 Million Its Holding

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 198.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 29,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 44,876 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 15,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 17,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 55,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 1.26 million shares traded or 125.89% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000G (IWO) by 3,000 shares to 668,223 shares, valued at $134.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) by 11,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,606 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5,650 shares to 461,139 shares, valued at $24.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,220 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).