Johnston Asset Management Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $11.98 Million; Kbr (KBR) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Upped Position

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 108.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 928,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.54M, up from 857,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.38. About 1.23M shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing; 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL ALSO UTILIZE A PORTION OF THIS FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF STINGER GHAFFARIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC; 14/03/2018 – KBR Booked $42M Contract for UK Defence Ministry into 4Q Government Services Business Order Backlo; 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing with $2.15 Billion Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Awarded a Contract by Saudi Aramco and SABIC to Develop Crude Oil-to-Chemicals Complex; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Acquisition Of SGT, Continues Momentum On Government Services Strategy

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 70,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.25 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $182.47. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 61,070 shares to 398,077 shares, valued at $15.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 302,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,240 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold KBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 89,444 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 8,031 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial Corporation stated it has 131,551 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Qs Ltd Com reported 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Lpl Limited Liability stated it has 15,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Corbyn Inc Md holds 342,653 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 507,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 147,600 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0.07% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 18,023 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0% or 11,600 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Sit Investment Assocs Inc has 61,025 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 90,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 128,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,238 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.