Johnston Asset Management Boosted Holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) as Shares Rose; Actuant Cl A (ATU) Market Valuation Rose While Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Stake by $1.01 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 41,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 636,115 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 678,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 86,644 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU)

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 18,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 634,266 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92M, up from 615,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 718,072 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 11/04/2018 – INVESTOR CIAM: WANTS AHOLD TO CALL EXTRAORDINARY MTG TO VOTE ON TAKEOVER PROTECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity CT – Model no. 728326, 728325, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product; 17/04/2018 – Philips Introduces New SpeechExec Enterprise Dictation and Transcription Software; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Ingenia 1.5T CX, Models 781261 & 781262 Product Usage: Indicated for use as; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 1.5T; 1) Intera 1.5T Omni/Stellar Model 781104, 2) Intera 1.5T; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- T5 Model 78104 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device. It; 26/03/2018 – The Atlanta Hawks and Design Firm Hornall Anderson Launch Preview Experience lmmersing Atlantans in a Vision of Philips Arena Transformation; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize rejects calls for shareholder vote on takeover defence; 27/04/2018 – TT INTERNATIONAL CUTS SHORT PHILIPS LIGHTING TO 0.25 FROM 0.50; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Core – Model no. 728321, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage

