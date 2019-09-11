Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Held by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc; Ycg Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Lifted by $3.34 Million

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $197.29. About 973,752 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 4.60M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00 million The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $392.00M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.11% stake. Amalgamated Bank invested in 32,448 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 526 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 6.63 million shares or 6.24% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Linscomb & Williams has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Acg Wealth holds 21,990 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 87,679 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited stated it has 52 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,100 shares. Comm State Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets owns 628,732 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP reported 1.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.30 million shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. The California-based Bank Of The West has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Research And Management invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markston International Ltd Company invested in 0.74% or 45,283 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 21,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Karpus Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa invested in 0.35% or 297,497 shares. Boys Arnold &, North Carolina-based fund reported 71,661 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp has invested 1.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.83% or 39,729 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Town Country National Bank Dba First Bankers has 2.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,816 shares. Monroe Bank And Mi reported 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares to 66,028 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,946 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

