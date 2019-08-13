Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Grace & White Lowered Stake by $333,600; Workday (WDAY) Holder Ironwood Investment Management Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $189.74. About 957,262 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IGV, ADSK, EA, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 6,076 shares. 45,000 were reported by Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Great Lakes Advisors Llc has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). American Grp owns 13,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 50,637 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Lord Abbett & Co Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sg Americas Securities owns 16,672 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Weiss Multi accumulated 40,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd reported 0% stake. Financial Consulate holds 0.1% or 1,078 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% or 243 shares. Glynn Limited Liability Company invested 6.46% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gsa Llp has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.