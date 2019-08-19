Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder First Long Island Investors Has Upped Stake by $401,710 as Share Price Declined; White Pine Investment Co Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Lifted by $1.30 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 738,485 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage, NTSB confirm; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with reported engine flame out lands safely at #PHL; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 18/04/2018 – FAA to require tests on engine type that exploded during Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – LUV: @SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 107,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03M, up from 104,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 823,475 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) has 19,003 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsrs Llc reported 21,141 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5.18M shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1,012 shares. Haverford Trust Com has 20,796 shares. Leavell Inv Management Inc holds 0.03% or 5,600 shares. Hartford Mgmt has 97,276 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hillsdale, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 150 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 53 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.77M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,850 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Scout reported 216,929 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reilly Fincl Ltd reported 1.82% stake. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 591,299 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 44,627 shares. Moreover, Salem Cap Mngmt has 4.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Dallas Secs Incorporated accumulated 26,173 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management Incorporated holds 3,513 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 246,976 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 94,984 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na accumulated 27,517 shares. Glovista Limited Liability Co invested in 4,800 shares. 5,237 were reported by Moon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Hartline Investment invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.23% or 39,172 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Mngmt owns 57,324 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.