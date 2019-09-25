Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Brave Asset Management Decreased Stake by $477,187 as Share Value Declined; West Chester Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by $721,717 as Stock Value Were Volatile

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 57,198 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 14,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 1.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 19,918 shares to 28,062 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,509 are held by Foundation Resources. Smith Asset Management Group Lp invested in 0% or 27 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.88% or 98,603 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 33,221 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd holds 4,695 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 302 shares. Mraz Amerine And has 0.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 58,845 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.77% or 37,694 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Limited Com holds 0.77% or 19,563 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lipe And Dalton holds 7,541 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eos Management LP has 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,236 shares. Focused Investors Lc holds 1.12M shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx stated it has 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold BBN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 6.41 million shares or 3.60% more from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 487,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Doliver Advisors LP reported 0.12% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Bancorporation Of Mellon invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 17,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 500 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 475 shares. Quantum Cap has 0.13% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 9,974 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.53M shares. Cibc Ww Inc owns 12,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 21,220 shares. Whittier owns 1,006 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 34,658 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $76.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 56,020 shares to 75,262 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.