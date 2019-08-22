Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) Holder Bank Of America Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; West Chester Capital Advisors Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $381,555 as Stock Value Declined

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 264,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 750,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.87 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc analyzed 2,745 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $347.13 billion market cap company.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush And has 1.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,630 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn invested in 0.56% or 603,511 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 881,847 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 6.33M were reported by American Century Companies. Dnb Asset As invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cortland Associate Inc Mo reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Penobscot Mgmt Communication Inc stated it has 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Focused Investors Ltd has invested 6.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baxter Bros reported 1.51% stake. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 64,867 shares. Papp L Roy & has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atria Invs invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Addison has 4.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hardman Johnston Global Limited Com holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 175,379 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 111,588 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $161.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 27.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

