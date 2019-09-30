Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Cut Its Stake; Wespac Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $3.17 Million as Shares Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 11,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,882 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, down from 69,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 3.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 58,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 66,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 7.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

