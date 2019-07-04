Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Has Raised Stake by $174.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo (WFC) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $468,048

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,244 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 97,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON REPORTER CONF. CALL; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS THAT THE BANK’S REVIEW PROCESS IS “VIRTUALLY COMPLETE” WITH RESPECT TO SALES PRACTICES ISSUES; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 126.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.97 million, up from 992,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,400 shares to 61,249 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Strat Muni Inc (NYSE:LEO) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (QLD) by 26,600 shares to 53,700 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 146,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,064 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (Call) (NYSE:FE).