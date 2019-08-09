Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Increased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shareholder Litman Gregory Asset Management Decreased Holding

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 133.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 17.34M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Market Even Semi-Form Efficient? The Aercap Conundrum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.42M are held by Troy Asset Mgmt. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.23 million shares. Triangle Secs Wealth owns 46,142 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 6,888 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Management holds 0.1% or 895,084 shares in its portfolio. Wright Serv Incorporated holds 0.76% or 38,969 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 24.99M shares or 0.27% of the stock. New England Research And Management Incorporated invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Country Club Trust Na reported 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Uss Inv Management Ltd holds 3.46 million shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.59% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.89% or 6.45 million shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass reported 94,061 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 60,354 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc stated it has 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT) by 7,556 shares to 318,055 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) by 26,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Mngmt reported 1.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,392 were accumulated by Bell Natl Bank. Professional Advisory Services holds 135,115 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Vista Partners has 1,981 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 28.15M are held by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 2.57% or 2.00M shares. Montecito Retail Bank And holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,110 shares. Cv Starr Communication Tru has invested 2.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 44,477 shares stake. Icm Asset Wa accumulated 1.1% or 10,200 shares. Kanawha Capital Llc has 2.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roanoke Asset Mgmt owns 3,780 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Essex Finance Ser accumulated 83,330 shares. Apriem accumulated 2,707 shares.