Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.49 Million; Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Its Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Holding by $1.60 Million; Share Price Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 107,107 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 117,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.37M shares traded or 64.52% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 35,780 shares to 73,480 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.