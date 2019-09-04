Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding; Weitz Investment Management Cut Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $9.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 53,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 213,700 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.48 million, down from 266,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.61. About 731,578 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Will Appeal ‘Flawed’ Opioid Judgement in Oklahoma – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 20,238 shares to 435,145 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Mgmt Tx stated it has 32,644 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 279,517 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox invested in 29,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Bonness Entertainment invested in 3.54% or 39,038 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 296,291 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 2,100 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.57M shares. 12,820 are owned by Evermay Wealth Management Lc. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 36,383 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc has 87,742 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 4,001 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 101,428 shares. Foster And Motley reported 50,831 shares stake. Advsr Ok invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $329.81M for 33.67 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.