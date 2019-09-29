Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Decreased Stake by $408,660; Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.89 Million as Stock Price Declined

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 92,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.81M, down from 97,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 169,669 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.63 million, down from 172,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endowment Management LP holds 970 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mngmt holds 0.86% or 7,007 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 27.01 million shares. Fincl Svcs holds 1,069 shares. 2,905 are owned by First Merchants. 182 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Grp Ltd. Bamco Inc New York holds 0.03% or 19,387 shares. Mirador Capital Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 648 shares. Moreover, Financial Architects has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Texas-based Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,449 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated accumulated 75 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi reported 11,016 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Com has 419,001 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,772 shares to 159,024 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Investment Svcs Wi accumulated 9,489 shares. Amarillo Fincl Bank reported 0.29% stake. 60,005 are owned by First Bancorporation. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 25,032 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp owns 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,315 shares. Bragg Fincl reported 67,110 shares stake. 45,494 were reported by Keating Invest Counselors Inc. Sterling Mngmt Limited Co has 652,899 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 611,811 shares. Notis has invested 3.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Everett Harris Ca holds 796,274 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Fca Corp Tx reported 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Company invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Invsts holds 22.00M shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Corp has 917,061 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 15,058 shares to 56,458 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).