Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $332,905; Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Rose While Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Cut by $5.90 Million Its Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,230 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 3,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.01. About 3.34 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 85.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 80,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 13,815 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 94,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.55% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.56 million shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,020 shares to 13,870 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (NYSE:RY).

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 62,000 shares to 284,164 shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 33,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, May 21 NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 10,000 shares. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion.

