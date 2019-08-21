Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $521,111; Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Shares Declined While Mangrove Partners Has Increased by $497,222 Its Holding

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.57M market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 37,084 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 282,222 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.45 million, down from 285,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.14. About 4.52M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Svcs Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 558 shares. New York-based Newtyn Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.8% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,102 shares. Pnc Fincl Service has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 340 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 49,875 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 23,194 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 13 shares. 8,241 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,513 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 6,265 shares in its portfolio. 23 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Swiss National Bank owns 13,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 0% or 15 shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch by 10,589 shares to 452,828 shares, valued at $28.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 10,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,665 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.