Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Boston Family Office Trimmed Its Holding; Vident Investment Advisory Has Raised Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding by $366,264

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 20,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 57,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 4.66M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 6,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,564 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09 million, down from 142,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,649 shares to 49,122 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,363 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "RHP Vs. HST: A Hotel REIT For Every Market – Seeking Alpha" on October 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Host Hotels: Fear Overdone For This Industry Stalwart – Seeking Alpha" published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Have Insiders Been Selling Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Imagine Owning Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,581 shares to 143,323 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 9,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

