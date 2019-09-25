Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Has Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc; Viasat (VSAT) Holding Upped by Firsthand Capital Management Inc

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 152,743 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,446 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 19,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 1.96M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 0.51% or 4,471 shares in its portfolio. 219,561 are held by Saratoga Management. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 54,055 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 1.93% or 1.46 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc holds 37,403 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Limited Company holds 201,165 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,505 shares. Holowesko Ptnrs accumulated 14,000 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 274,141 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 2.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Page Arthur B reported 32,586 shares. Iron Limited Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,295 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 11,322 shares to 54,890 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 8,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,985 shares, and cut its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.