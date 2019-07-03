Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Upped Its Position; Verizon Comm (VZ) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.81 Million as Valuation Rose

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 2.63M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (VZ) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 30,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,121 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, down from 264,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Techtronic Inds Ltd Sp Adr (TTNDY) by 78,810 shares to 153,135 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 80,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

