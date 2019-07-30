Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019; Vector Group LTD. (VGR) Shorts Down By 5.22%

Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR) had a decrease of 5.22% in short interest. VGR’s SI was 14.10 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.22% from 14.88M shares previously. With 970,800 avg volume, 15 days are for Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR)’s short sellers to cover VGR’s short positions. The SI to Vector Group LTD.’s float is 14.28%. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 4.76M shares traded or 270.86% up from the average. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 47.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is expected to pay $0.95 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:JNJ) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. Johnson & Johnson’s current price of $133.02 translates into 0.71% yield. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 28.16 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Vector Group Ltd. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $353.18 billion. The Company’s Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. It has a 22.09 P/E ratio. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold Johnson & Johnson shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.