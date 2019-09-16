Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $432,985; Valueact Holdings LP Has Decreased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holding by $10.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 3,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,464 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 2.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 175,846 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University accumulated 7,680 shares. 3,796 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. 1.75 million were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 14,725 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Aperio Gru Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 128,873 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 84,928 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 767,332 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 600 shares. Principal Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Korea-based Mirae Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Moreover, M&T State Bank has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 7,005 shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48 million for 18.15 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Company owns 186,455 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.79% or 129,056 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Com owns 101,268 shares. 3.90 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 25,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 84,952 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 28,536 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jones Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 110,825 shares. Middleton And Ma stated it has 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5,100 shares. First Business Financial Services stated it has 5,093 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Commerce has invested 2.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arkansas-based Horrell has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Keystone Planning has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 71,944 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $40.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB).