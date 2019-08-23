Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Wesbanco Bank Upped Its Stake by $1.83 Million; Valley National Advisers Position In Marathon Pete (MPC) Was Raised

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 21,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 15,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 3.16 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 13,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 266,227 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22M, up from 253,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Interocean Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability stated it has 4,066 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors holds 293,679 shares. First Manhattan reported 18,667 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,262 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. 4.01 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Pnc Fincl Services Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 770,111 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 6,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davenport Limited Liability Corp owns 1.51% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.02M shares. Ima Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.10 million shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ci Investments holds 1.90 million shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 4.22M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust stated it has 18,285 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 16,749 shares to 322,522 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,114 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (AGG) by 12,350 shares to 93,201 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,636 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).