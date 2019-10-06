Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Pettee Investors Decreased Position by $484,415; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shareholder Park Avenue Securities Raised Holding

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, up from 14,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 130,474 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.17M, down from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Lc reported 0.71% stake. Colonial Tru reported 123,796 shares stake. Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 15,405 shares. Cohen Capital Inc invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 75,742 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Ltd reported 4,500 shares stake. First Fincl Bank has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 525,331 shares. Fil holds 2.18 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 33,014 shares. Loudon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Group has 0.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 983,501 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 10,505 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 21,865 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Coho Prns Ltd holds 772,156 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Stanley Limited Liability Company invested in 2.93% or 24,980 shares. Hwg LP invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,977 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Riverpark Ltd Liability reported 17,839 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.85% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Llc has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hartwell J M LP holds 0.11% or 2,349 shares in its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 6,964 shares. The California-based Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has invested 1.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cim Mangement Inc accumulated 7,057 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp reported 409,592 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 34,970 shares to 280,701 shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,142 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).