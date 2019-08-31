Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Trimmed Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 2,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 107,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 109,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,286 shares to 71,140 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 9,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt has 6,769 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation owns 176,657 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co invested in 178,567 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,019 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp holds 1.74% or 44,878 shares. Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Cap Management has invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications holds 1.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 97,612 shares. Duff Phelps Management Com stated it has 28,805 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.15% or 8,706 shares in its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kornitzer Capital Ks has 471,991 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ing Groep Nv invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc accumulated 59,616 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares to 34,001 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).