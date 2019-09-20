Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Lowered Its Position; United Capital Financial Advisers Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust A (BXMT) Has Increased as Share Value Declined

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc A (BXMT) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 37,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 300,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71 million, up from 263,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 796,894 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 11,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 48,392 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, down from 60,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.45. About 6.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $15.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9,761 shares to 8,409 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Switzerland Etf (EWL) by 96,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,725 shares, and cut its stake in S&Pglobal Inc Com.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

