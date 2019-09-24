Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Raised Stake by $515,412; Tsakos Energy Navigation LTD (TNP) Stock Declined While Kopernik Global Investors Trimmed Stake

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 3,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,966 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, up from 21,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 436,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48 million, down from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.81M market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 93,938 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC; 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73M and $586.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.38M shares to 10.84 million shares, valued at $116.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 199,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 13,303 shares to 612,914 shares, valued at $40.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,453 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

