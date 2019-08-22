Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Declined; Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Holder Tig Advisors Trimmed Holding by $677,600

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 7,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,016 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $131.99. About 3.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 447,795 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 25/04/2018 – South Africa’s Exxaro to dispose of remaining stake in Tronox; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – LAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD CLOSING CRISTAL ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX CEO JEFF QUINN SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $608,667 activity. $55,025 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by Hinman Wayne A. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $229,000 was made by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6. $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by QUINN JEFFRY N. $99,996 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by Carlson Timothy C on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap Mngmt LP holds 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company accumulated 45,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline holds 0.06% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvey Management has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Opus Investment owns 37,300 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 3.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Financial, Ohio-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 1.19% stake. Beddow Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 55,017 shares. Glovista Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,800 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.88% or 146,774 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 51,286 shares. Homrich And Berg invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,797 shares. 3.60 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory. Invesco Limited accumulated 11.36M shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,196 shares to 72,712 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).