Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Maintained by Regentatlantic Capital Llc; Tiger Eye Capital Holds Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 9,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,704 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98 million, up from 169,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 3.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $310.67. About 1.01 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 1,935 shares to 42,544 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,403 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "Hereâ€™s how many points a U.S.-China trade deal is worth to the S&P 500, according to J.P. Morganâ€™s top strategist – MarketWatch" on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha" published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire" on June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Limited Liability stated it has 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). D L Carlson Invest Grp stated it has 60,239 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation reported 9.91 million shares. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Co reported 20,435 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 231,943 shares. Boston Limited Liability Corporation holds 73,325 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Republic Corp reported 281,800 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 82,008 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Lc holds 31,574 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Baltimore reported 1.99% stake. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Com reported 18,019 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,011 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 159,679 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares to 82,678 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).